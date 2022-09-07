Linda Sue (Dykes) Sams, age 73, was born and raised in Surgoinsville, TN, and on Tuesday, September 6, 2022, Heaven gained one of its own and her family lost a piece of their heart. She was always so full of life and loved her Heavenly Father. She was not ashamed to share God’s word and his love with anyone she met, as she never met a stranger. Linda and her husband, Art Sams, managed the airport in Surgoinsville for many years. She worked at Church Hill Life Care Center for over 15 years and helped to put smiles on the faces of the residents by singing to them about the love of Jesus. For the last few years she worked at the Food Pantry in Church Hill and loved her coworkers. She taught in church and loved to sing anytime she was asked to do so. Linda only had one child, but many called her mom, mamaw and Granny Sams.
Linda was preceded in death by her husband of 25 years, James Art Sams; husband of 8 years, William Russell Henderson; parents, John Riley and Hattie Scism Dykes; brothers, Dwight Dykes, James Dykes and Jerry Dykes; sister, Vickie Dykes Childress; niece, Christina Dykes Cradic; and nephew, David Dykes.
Left here until they meet her again are her daughter, Robin Bean Neeley and husband, Dennis; grandson, Daniel Neeley and wife, Danielle; granddaughter, Amanda Reed and Andy Seabolt; great-grandchildren, Hayden Russell, Raigan Russell, Carson Reed, Ender Neeley, Clark Neeley; sister, Kathy Dykes Dixon; aunt, Mary Louise Adams; uncle, Raymond Dykes and wife, Billie; step-son, Bob Bean and wife, Lou; step-grandson, Jim Bean and wife, Amy; nieces and nephews, Scottie Dykes, Sherry Dykes Christian, Larry Dykes, Roger Dykes, Daniel Dykes, Melissa Harr, Randy Dixon, and Andy Dixon; friends were numerous, but those she held especially close to her heart were Newana Christian, Charlotte Bass, Sharlene Spaulding and Crystal and Odessa Short; and a special thank you to neighbors, Eddie and Kathy Jones.
The family will receive friends from 1:00 pm – 2:00 pm on Saturday, September 10, 2022, at Carter-Trent Funeral Home in Church Hill. Funeral service will begin at 2:00 pm in the chapel with Preacher Mike Malone and Pastor Heath Smith officiating and special music by Dennis Neeley.