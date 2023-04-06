KINGSPORT - Linda Sue Carter, 65, of Kingsport, TN, gained her angel wings on April 3, 2023.
Linda is survived by her loving husband of 17 years, Howard “Mario” Carter; her son Riki Buchanan; stepson Manfred “Maxx” Carter; grandson Lucas Carter; brothers Benny Lee Salyer and Travis Lane; sisters Lisa Quillen and Patricia Kilgore; special niece and nephew Summer and Derrick Salyer, and special great niece and nephew Scarlett and Brixon Gentry.
Linda was preceded in death by her parents, Shermalean Johnson and Benny Franklin Salyer and her great niece, as she said, “her namesake,” Lydia Gentry.
Linda was a devoted mother who was very proud of her son. She loved her family with every ounce of her being. In her younger years, Linda loved music, dancing, traveling, and her cowgirl boots. She worked for and retired from Eastman Chemical Company. Linda also owned a consignment store, “Bee Thrifty,” that she enjoyed and loved.
At Linda’s request, there will not be a visitation or any funeral services.
In lieu of flowers, please, make any donations to American Lung Association to help further research, educational programs, and treatment.
This obituary is lovingly written by the Carter family. Trinity Memorial Funeral Home is honored to serve them.