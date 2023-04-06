KINGSPORT - Linda Sue Carter, 65, of Kingsport, TN, gained her angel wings on April 3, 2023.

Linda is survived by her loving husband of 17 years, Howard “Mario” Carter; her son Riki Buchanan; stepson Manfred “Maxx” Carter; grandson Lucas Carter; brothers Benny Lee Salyer and Travis Lane; sisters Lisa Quillen and Patricia Kilgore; special niece and nephew Summer and Derrick Salyer, and special great niece and nephew Scarlett and Brixon Gentry.

