Linda Sue Bush, 66, passed away on Tuesday, January 26, 2021 at Wayne UNC Health Care.
Born in Coeburn, Virginia on March 23, 1954, Linda lived a fulfilled life as an activities director for Brookdale Berkeley in Goldsboro, North Carolina. Linda worshipped at the Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Goldsboro and when living in Virginia, at the Holston View United Methodist Church in Weber City, Virginia. Her life was filled with kindness and a love for others that she displayed every time she smiled. She dedicated her life to serving unselfishly and to serving her Lord.
A service celebrating Linda’s life will be held at a later date.
Linda is survived by her husband, Jack Bush, formerly of Weber City area and presently of Goldsboro; daughters, Elizabeth Belcher and husband Craig, of Rogersville, TN and Tammie Lawson and husband Matthew of Coeburn, Virginia; stepsons John T. Bush of Kingsport, TN and Ret. MSGT Michael S. Bush and wife Crystal of Goldsboro; several siblings of Ohio; eight grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.