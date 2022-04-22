Linda "Stapelton/White" Poore passed away Friday April 15, 2022.
She is preceded in death by her parents Garland and Ruth Stapelton, her brother Tommy Stapelton, her first husband Denver White and late husband Danny Poore. She is survived by two sons Denver S. White, John White, two step children David Poore and Lisa Poore whom she loved as her own and many grandchildren and step grandchildren that provided countless hours of joy. She is also survived by two cousins that she was close with her whole life, Brenda Parker and Carol Nelson.
For the last seven years Linda resided with her youngest son John, in Flowery Branch GA. Before that she was a lifelong native of Kingsport. She worked several jobs over the course of her life but spent her last years working as a CNA before retiring. She spent her spare time painting, gardening, reading and playing with her Jack Russel "Maggie". She was a devout Christian and spent many hours reading her mother's old bible. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and friend. She would literally do anything (and did) for those she loved and called friends. Her passing is a great sadness for all that knew and loved her. A private service will be held for the family.
She's got new feet now and is dancing with those that went before her in God's holy kingdom. Amen. Love you mom.