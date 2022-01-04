Linda Stacy Quillen passed away peacefully and surrounded by loved ones on December 27, 2021 at the age of 78.
The family would like to thank all of the nurses, doctors and staff at Holston Valley Medical Center and Hospice. A celebration of life will be held at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home in Kingsport, TN on Wednesday, January 5th at 5pm. The family will receive friends after the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital in Memphis, TN or the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society.
Please visit www.hamlettdobson.com to leave an online condolence for the Quillen family.