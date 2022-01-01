Linda Stacy Quillen passed away peacefully and surrounded by loved ones on December 27, 2021 at the age of 78. She is survived by her two sons, Jim Herbert of Guam and Michael Herbert of Kingsport, grandchildren Savannah Herbert of Memphis, Siera Robinette of Kingsport, sister Carol Mayes of Nashville, beloved niece Catherine Knowles of Nashville and other nieces, nephews, and cousins. She is preceded in death by her parents, George and Irene Stacy, sister Nancy Bowery, and brother-in-law Dr. Charles Mayes.
Linda was born and raised in Bristol, Tennessee, and enjoyed an especially close-knit family upbringing. One of her greatest joys was spending time with her sons, granddaughters, her large extended family, and the friends she made throughout her life who she loved as if they were family. She will be remembered by everyone as a selfless, giving caretaker who would always drop anything to help someone in need. Linda had a passion for cooking and entertaining, and shared her love and appreciation by always having the perfect spread prepared: tamale pie, meatloaf, pimento cheese, and chicken and dumplings were among some of her specialties.
Linda had a rewarding career as an office manager for 35 years with Dr. Wayne Lanthorn. Later in life, she developed a passion and great talent for real estate and was dedicated to helping each one of her clients find a place that felt like home.
Linda always found the beauty in the world around her, whether that was through creating a beautiful backyard garden, sitting by her fish pond, or just chatting with friends and family in her kitchen. She had an adventurous spirit and loved traveling with friends and family. Wherever she was, she was always accompanied by her beloved and devoted cat Georgee. She was truly a joy to be around, with a contagious smile and an incredible ability to make everyone that she met feel deeply loved and cherished.
The family would like to thank all of the nurses, doctors and staff at Holston Valley Medical Center and Hospice. A celebration of life will be held at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home in Kingsport, TN on Wednesday, January 5th at 5pm. The family will receive friends after the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital in Memphis, TN or the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society.
