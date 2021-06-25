KINGSPORT - Linda Rose (Stacey) Penley, of Kingsport, TN passed away on June 24, 2021, at Indian Path Hospital.
The family will receive friends on Saturday, June 26, 2021, from 5:00-7:00 p.m. at Gate City Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held at 7:00 p.m. in the Gene Falin Memorial Chapel of the funeral home with Pastor Steve Templeton officiating. Music will be provided by James Woods and Bob Lane.
A graveside service will be conducted on Sunday, June 27, 2021, at 2:00 p.m. at the Piney Grove Freewill Baptist Church Cemetery in Greeneville, TN. The address for the graveside service is 12690 Horton Highway, Greeneville, TN 37745. Pallbearers will be Employees of Unique by Design and Friends. Jeff C. Quillen will serve as honorary pallbearer.
For those attending the graveside service, we ask that you meet at the cemetery at 1:45 p.m. on Sunday.
An online guest registry is available for the Penley family at www.gatecityfunerals.com.
