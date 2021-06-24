KINGSPORT - Linda Rose (Stacey) Penley, of Kingsport, TN passed away on June 24, 2021, at Indian Path Hospital.
She was born on February 9, 1958, in Kingsport, TN to the late Orbin and Ruth Stacey.
Linda graduated from Rye Cove High School in 1977 and retired from Able Printing where she worked as a printer for 40 years. She was a loving and caring person and loved helping and working in her flower gardens.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her late husband, Howard Paul Penley, and her brothers, James Neeley, Rufus Neeley, and Gary Stacey.
Her survivors include, fiancé, John Addington, Jr.; son, Brian Penley and fiancée, Heather Speers; daughters, Tammy Cole and husband, Gary, Tiffany Alyea; grandchildren, Novah Penley, Seth Laster, Brandon Cole, Abigail Penley; sister, Wanda Yonts; brothers, Jimmy Ray Stacey and wife, Ellen, Buster Stacey and wife, Gladys, Toney Stacey and wife, Sharon; best friend, Lisa Sloan Smith and the children from Highland; several nieces and nephews; and many friends.
The family will receive friends on Saturday, June 26, 2021, from 5:00-7:00 p.m. at Gate City Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held at 7:00 p.m. in the Gene Falin Memorial Chapel of the funeral home with Pastor Steve Templeton officiating. Music will be provided by James Woods and Bob Lane.
A graveside service will be conducted on Sunday, June 27, 2021, at 2:00 p.m. at the Piney Grove Freewill Baptist Church Cemetery in Greeneville, TN. The address for the graveside service is 12690 Horton Highway, Greeneville, TN 37745. Pallbearers will be Employees of Unique by Design and Friends. Jeff C. Quillen will serve as honorary pallbearer.
For those attending the graveside service, we ask that you meet at the cemetery at 1:45 p.m. on Sunday.
