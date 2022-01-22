KINGSPORT - Linda Southerland, 74, of Kingsport, passed away Thursday, January 20, 2022, at Bristol Hospice House.
She was born October 25, 1947, in Harlan, KY to the late Burley and Jean Gregory Hall.
Linda was a loving and devoted daughter, wife, mother, grandmother, sister and mother-in-law.
She enjoyed cooking, bowling and spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, Linda was preceded in death by her husband, Chester Southerland, Sr.; son, Chester Southerland, Jr.; brother, David Hall; three infant children.
Those left to cherish her memory are her sisters, Ann Pugh and husband, Benny, Toni Dykes and husband, Tom; daughter-in-law, Crystal Southerland; grandchildren, Kayla Southerland and Caleb Southerland; nieces, Christy Elkins and Tina Dykes; nephew, Christopher Dykes.
The family will receive friends Monday, January 24, 2022, from 11:00 am until 1:00 pm in the funeral home chapel.
A Celebration of Life Service will begin at 1:00 pm with Pastor Todd Jennings officiating.
The Graveside Service will follow at Oak Hill Memorial Park in Section A. Family members and friends will serve as pallbearers.
The care of Linda Southerland and her family has been entrusted to the staff of Oak Hill Funeral & Cremation Services.