KINGSPORT - Linda Snapp Holt, 76, of Kingsport, died, Saturday, October 1, 2022, following an extended period of poor health. Linda was born in Bristol, TN and grew up in the Piney Flats area. She graduated from Mary Hughes High School and then attended ETSU and received her BS degree in Accounting from George Mason University. Linda was an active member of Sigma Kappa Sorority. She was the manager of a large regional accounting firm in the Washington D.C. area. Upon returning to Kingsport, Linda opened her own accounting office. Linda was an avid UT fan and a supporter of Halls High School Lady Devils Basketball where her niece is head coach.
Linda was preceded in death by her husband, Robert W. Holt; her parents, Paul Snapp, Sr., and Agnes Snapp.
She is survived by her son, Tanner Holt, her siblings, Beverly Hammon and husband Mat, Paul E. Snapp, Jr. and wife Ellen, Suzanne S. Mann and husband Anthony, and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
The family will receive friends Saturday, October 15, 2022 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport. A Celebration of Life service will be held at 11:00 a.m. in the funeral home chapel with Rev. Wayne Baker officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Halls High School Girls Basketball Program, Attn: Savannah Harrison, 4321 E. Emory Rd., Knoxville, TN 37938.