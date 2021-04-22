BIG STONE GAP, VA - Linda Sizemore, born November 10, 1945, passed away at home surrounded by family on Thursday, April 22, 2021. She is preceded in death by her parents; Willie and Nora Stallsworth, as well as her brothers and sisters: Helen Jarvis, Mary Jane Fig, Betty White, Brenda Stallsworth, Marion (Pete) Stallsworth, and Buddy Stallsworth, as well as her son, Keith Sizemore.
She is survived by her husband of 56 years, James Sizemore, and her daughter, Angie Hylton, along with her granddaughters, Heather Cox and Keith, Savannah Winehill and Danielle, Emily Hylton, and Jeffery Housley, her great- granddaughters: Gracie, Makinna , and Presley Cox, one sister, Charlotte Scott, and one brother, Allen Stallsworth. Several other nieces and nephews, of whom she loved dearly. Linda was always there to help anyone for any reason, be it homework, babysitting, or taking care of elderly relatives, she truly had a servant’s heart of gold. The family will receive friends on Saturday, April 24, 2021 from 4-6pm at Corner Stone House of Prayer (103 East 27th St. S. Big Stone Gap, VA) The funeral service will follow with Pastor Bud Kilbourne officiating. In lieu of flowers, the family requests a donation be made in her honor to Cornerstone House of Prayer (103 East 27th St. S. Big Stone Gap, VA) You may go online to view the obituary, sign the guest registry, or leave the family a condolence at www.holdingfuneralhome.com Holding Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Sizemore family.