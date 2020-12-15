Linda S. Stubblefield Dec 15, 2020 59 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save KINGSPORT - Linda S. Stubblefield, 56, of Kingsport, passed away Tuesday, December 15, 2020, at Holston Valley Medical Center.Arrangements will be announced by Oak Hill Funeral & Cremation Services. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Cremation Kingsport Funeral Hill Linda S. Stubblefield Oak Arrangement Recommended for you Times News ePaper To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.