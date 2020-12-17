KINGSPORT - Linda S. Stubblefield, 56, of Kingsport, passed away Tuesday, December 15, 2020, at Holston Valley Medical Center. She was born August 4, 1964, in Kingsport, TN.
Linda was a loving, kind and caring lady whose greatest joy in life came by spending quality time with her family. She was especially fond of her Scottish heritage. Her hobbies included making jewelry and crafts.
Prior to her illness, she was employed by Citi Corp in Gray, TN for twenty years. Linda had recently accepted Jesus Christ as her personal Savior and had attended the Baptist Church most of her life.
She was preceded in death by her father, Charles E. Stubblefield; grandmother, Ann M. Haga; grandfather, Charles V. Haga; aunts, Janice C. Haga and Nancy L. Rasnake; uncle, Harold Haga.
Those left to cherish her memory are her mother, Margaret “Pat” Cline; fiance’, Mark Fox and family; special cousins, Debbie Cronshaw (David) and Donna Sculley (Matt); cousins, Kathy Honeycutt, Vick Haga and Gary Haga.
The family will receive friends Saturday, December 19, 2020, from 1:00-200 pm in the chapel of Oak Hill Funeral Home. A Celebration of Life Service will follow at 2:00 pm with Dr. Phil Hoskins and Kenneth Bourbon officiating.
The Graveside and Committal Service will follow at 3:00 pm in the Garden of the Resurrection at Oak Hill Memorial Park.
The care of Linda S. Stubblefield and her family has been entrusted to the staff of Oak Hill Funeral & Cremation Services.