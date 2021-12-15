GATE CITY, VA - Linda Rhoton, age 71 of Gate City, VA entered into rest while in the comfort of her own home on Monday, December 13, 2021 surrounded by her loving family.
The family will receive friends Thursday, December 16, 2021 from 5 to 7 PM at Colonial Funeral Home, Weber City, VA.
Funeral service will follow at 7 PM with Pastor Layton Bentley officiating.
Music will be provided by Chris Holder.
Linda will be laid to rest Friday, December 17, 2021 at 12 Noon in the Rhoton Hilltop Cemetery, Gate City, VA.
Pallbearers will be family and friends.
Those wishing to attend the graveside service please meet at Colonial Funeral Home at 11:15.
