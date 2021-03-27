WEBER CITY, VA - Linda Raymond Lambert, born August 18, 1949, entered into eternal rest and peace on Wednesday, March 24, 2021 after an extended illness.
Linda lived most of her life in Blackwater and Lee County, Virginia before moving to Weber City. Linda was an active member of Osborne’s Chapel Primitive Baptist Church and later at West View Primitive Baptist Church.
She remained a loyal servant to the Lord at West View as long as she was able. She loved her church families and neighbor families. Linda checked in on friends often. She was a very hard and dedicated worker all of her life.
Linda was preceded in death by her parents, John C. Raymond and Nannie M. (Fannon) Raymond.
She is survived by her son, David “Dave” W. Lambert III and wife Tammy Head Lambert; grandson, Cameron Dawson; sister, Margaret Raymond Wallen and husband Gary Wallen; many nieces and nephews as well as her extended Lambert and Wallen families.
The family will receive friends from 1:00 until 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, March 31, at Robinette Funeral Home in Blackwater, VA. A funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday with Elder Harmon Willis and Elder Burnice Sybert officiating. Graveside services will follow in the Fannon Cemetery in Blackwater.
Due to current Covid-19 restrictions, masks will be required at the funeral home and capacity limits will be enforced.
Online condolences may be sent by visiting, www.RobinetteFuneralHomes.com. Robinette Funeral Home of Blackwater is serving the Lambert family.