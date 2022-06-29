KINGSPORT - Linda Raleigh, age 74 of Kingsport, TN, was reunited with her husband in Heaven on Tuesday, June 28, 2022. Linda was born on February 11, 1948 in Kingsport, TN to Charles and Effie Bass. Linda was married to her most cherished and beloved friend, Dave Raleigh, for 54 years.
Linda loved her family, and she enjoyed every minute with them. And when it came to her pets, Max, Maggie, Oreo, Callie, Katie, and LL, there are no words to describe her love for them.
Linda was preceded in death by her parents; her loving husband, Dave Raleigh; and special cousin, Jean Duncan. Those left to cherish her memory are her son, Travis Raleigh and wife Tonya; daughter, Leslie Raleigh Thompson and husband Chris; granddaughter, Arianah “Sis” Smith; special great-nephew, Austin Duncan; brother-in-law, Jay Raleigh and wife Sue; sister-in-law, Lois Howard Raleigh; half-sister, Shirley Price and husband Denver; niece, Katrina Raleigh; and nephews, Greg and Jamie Raleigh.
There will be a graveside service on Friday, July 1, 2022 at 10:00 am at Mount Home National Cemetery in Johnson City, TN.
Carter Trent Funeral Home Kingsport has the honor of serving the Raleigh family.