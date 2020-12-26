MOUNT CARMEL - Linda Ragle, age 71, of Mount Carmel, passed away Friday, December 25, 2020 at her home following a brief illness. Mrs. Ragle was born in Virginia, lived in Kingsport and has spent the last 52 years in Mount Carmel, and was a member of the Bradshaw’s Chapel Church.
She is preceded in death by her husband of 46 years Gary Ragle, her parents; Malen & Margaret Stacy and brother; Danny Stacy.
Survivors include her son; Brian Ragle and husband, Scott Gressak, daughter; Sheri Jones and husband Marty. Grandchildren; Heather and Tyler Bowen and her love of her life Evelyn Brock. Brothers; Tom Stacy and wife, Deloris and Ronnie Stacy and several nieces and nephews.
Calling hours are from 5 to 7 PM Monday at the Johnson-Arrowood Funeral Home. Funeral Services will be conducted 7 PM in the funeral home chapel with Rev. Ed McLain and Rev. Steve Wade officiating.
Graveside services will be conducted 1 PM Tuesday at the Mount Mitchell Cemetery. Those wishing to attend are asked to meet at the funeral home by 12:15 PM to go in procession to the cemetery. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to caregivers Nikki Perdue, Samantha Hicks and to the Suncrest Hospice and nurse Jackie Reeves for their caring love and support.
