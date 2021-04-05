KINGSPORT - Linda Puckett Crigger, 70, of Kingsport, TN went to be with the Lord Thursday, April 1, 2021, at Holston Valley Medical Center after two years of declining health.
She was born August 30, 1950, in Phoenix, AZ, to the late Lester Monroe and Ruby Dell McCourt Puckett. Her family moved to Baltimore, MD when she was just 18 months old before finally moving to Kingsport where she spent the rest of her life.
Linda was a member of Higher Ground Baptist Church.
She graduated from Gate City High School in 1968. Linda then went on to ETSU where she graduated in 1971, with her Bachelor’s Degree in Education.
In 1972, Linda married the love of her life, Truman Crigger. She began teaching for Sullivan County Schools System in 1974, eventually retiring in 2011.
Linda was a loving and devoted wife and sister. She enjoyed traveling and especially loved going to Disney World.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her older infant sister, Barbara; paternal grandmother, Rethie Puckett; father and mother-in-law, Elmer and Billie Crigger and several aunts and uncles.
Those left to cherish Linda’s memory are loving husband of 48 years, Truman Crigger; sister, Shirley Puckett Bowers (Terry); sister-in-law, Theresa Allison (Jerry); several cousins; special friends, Jennifer Quillen, Daisy Carroll and Dr. Ed Clevinger and her special dogs, Faith and Nicky.
The family will receive friends Monday, April 5, 2021, from 6:00-7:00 pm in the chapel of Oak Hill Funeral Home.
A Funeral Service will follow at 7:00 pm with Dr. Ed Clevinger officiating.
The Graveside Service will be conducted Tuesday, April 6, 2021, at 2:00 pm at Oak Hill Memorial Park in the Garden of the Last Supper. Those attending are asked to meet at the cemetery at 1:45 pm. Family members and friends will serve as pallbearers.
The family extends their sincere appreciation to the ER and ICU staff of Holston Valley Medical Center, especially Alex.
To leave an online condolence for the family please visit www.oakhillfh.com
The care of Linda Puckett Crigger and her family has been entrusted to the staff of Oak Hill Funeral & Cremation Services.