KINGSPORT - It is with much sadness and sorrow after many years of long-standing illnesses that we announce Linda Parker, 74, of Kingsport passed away on Wednesday, June 9, 2021, at Holston Valley Medical Center, and went to be with her heavenly Father!
She was born March 18, 1947, in Kingsport, to the late Luther and June Lane Wood.
Linda was a loving, kind, caring, gracious, and devoted daughter, wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and sister. She was a faithful, loving caregiver to her husband, Charles, for many years! She never let any of her illnesses stop her from taking care of her family, and she always put Charles, Tammy, and Tara ahead of herself!
Linda and Charles were beautifully, and happily married for 56 years, and they were the love of each other’s lives! They met as teenagers when cruising on Broad Street in Downtown Kingsport. As fate would have it, they both happened to be in the foyer of J. Fred Johnson Department Store, (later known as Miller’s), Downtown Kingsport, and they started up a conversation! Her high school was having a dance that night, and that was their first date where they fell in love at first sight, married 4 ½ months later, and been together ever since! The love between Linda and Charles was so sweet, strong, and special and everyone who knew them, and was around them, could feel their deep love and devotion they had for each other!
Linda was a 1966 graduate of Gate City High School. Singing has always been a major part of her life, and while at Gate City High School, Linda made All-State Chorus! She got married on March 12, 1965, while she was a Junior in high school! She continued her love of singing after graduation, where she was in great demand with her beautiful, sweet voice and sang at weddings, funerals, benefits for various organizations, block parties, private parties, theaters, and lots of numerous other events throughout the area! She was told by many that she had the voice of an Angel!
Linda loved spending time with her family and going on the best family beach vacations! She also loved and looked so forward to going on road adventures with her daughter, Tammy! She loved reading, and crocheting later in life! She and Charles loved listening to the Oldies music from the 50’s and 60’s, watching NASCAR, Alabama College Football, and other favorite shows together! They also loved listening to Pastor Wayne Baker preach – it brought them so much comfort and joy, especially during the later years during their sicknesses! They loved their routine and life together, where they talked constantly and spent time together! Just being together was what they wanted and was important to them! Her proudest accomplishment was her love and devotion to her husband, daughters, and family!
She was a former employee of Montgomery Wards and a member of Pleasant View Baptist Church.
In addition to her parents, Linda was preceded in death by her daughter, Tara Parker Dockery; sisters, Wanda Kendrick and Loretta Spencer; brother, Glendon Wood; step-father, James D. Rose; maternal and paternal grandparents; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Charles and Mary Parker; niece, Donna Vance; nephew, Doug Kendrick; sisters-in-law, Sandy Roach and Marilyn Parker; several brothers-in-law, aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Those left to cherish Linda’s memory are her husband, Charles C. Parker; daughter, Tammy Parker Maupin and husband, Jimmy; grandchildren, Ashley Marshall and husband, Tim; Jordan Davenport and husband, Scott; Logan Maupin; Tristan Dockery; Tyler Dockery, and Blakely Dockery; great-grandchildren, Molly Davenport and Olivia Marshall; sister, Patricia Frye; brother-in-law, Charles Lynn Roach; aunt, Ruby Johnson and husband, Lionel; aunt, Vickie Lane (Knoxville); several nieces, nephews, cousins, and special cousin, Lynn Blalock Johnson and husband, Carl.
Linda was so loved and will be missed more than words can ever say!
The family will receive friends Friday, June 18, 2021, from 6:00-7:00 pm in the funeral home chapel.
A Celebration of Life Service will follow at 7:00 pm with Pastor Wayne Baker officiating.
