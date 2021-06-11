Linda Parker Jun 11, 2021 47 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save KINGSPORT - Linda Parker, 74, of Kingsport, passed away Wednesday, June 9, 2021, at Holston Valley Medical Center.Arrangements will be announced by Oak Hill Funeral & Cremation Services. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Cremation Kingsport Funeral Hill Linda Parker Oak Arrangement Times News ePaper To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.