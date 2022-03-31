KINGSPORT - Linda P. Maness, 73, of Kingsport, entered into eternal rest on Sunday, March 27, 2022, following a courageous battle with cancer.
The family will receive friends from 5 to 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, March 31, 2022, at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Homes, Kingsport or anytime at their home. The funeral service will follow at 7:30 p.m. with Pastor Todd Jennings officiating.
Graveside services will be at 2 p.m. on Friday, April 1, 2022, at East Lawn Memorial Park.
Pallbearers will be Ethan Maness, Byron Wolfe, Timmy Maness, John Phillips, Rodney Mullins, and Jason Wolfe. Honorary pallbearers will be Elijah Maness and Adam Mullins.
