KINGSPORT - Linda P. Maness, 73, of Kingsport, entered into eternal rest on Sunday, March 27, 2022, following a courageous battle with cancer. She grew up in the Orebank Community and graduated from Ketron High School in 1967. Linda worked at J.P. Stevens for 32 years. She was of the Baptist faith. Linda loved being with family and friends and was an avid animal lover.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Lloyd Ballard “L.B.” and Elsie Mae Roberts; brother, Hollis Guy Roberts; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Robert L. and Eliza Ethel Maness; several aunts and uncles; and nephew, Christopher Long.
Linda is survived by her loving husband of 48 years, Ronnie Maness; son, Timmy Maness and girlfriend Amanda Sturgill; daughters, Brandy Wolfe Mullins and husband Rodney and Carrie Phillips and husband John; grandchildren, Ethan Maness, SPC E-4 U.S. Army Elijah Maness, Adam Mullins, Madison Maness, Byron Wolfe, and Evan Maness; great-granddaughter, Isabela Maness; brother-in-law, Robert “Mitchell” Maness and wife Teresa and Joyce Bishop and husband Joe; and several nieces nephews and cousins.
Special thanks to Dr. James Bienvenu, U.T. Medical Center, Dr. Kevin Misischia, State of Franklin Healthcare, Dr. Robert Lavey, ProVision Proton, Ballad Hospice, 2nd and 3rd floor nursing staff at Holston Valley Medical Center, and April Winegar.
The family will receive friends from 5 to 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, March 31, 2022, at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Homes, Kingsport or anytime at their home. The funeral service will follow at 7:30 p.m. with Pastor Todd Jennings officiating.
Graveside services will be at 2 p.m. on Friday, April 1, 2022, at East Lawn Memorial Park.
Pallbearers will be Ethan Maness, Byron Wolfe, Timmy Maness, John Phillips, Rodney Mullins, and Jason Wolfe. Honorary pallbearers will be Elijah Maness and Adam Mullins.
