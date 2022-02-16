KINGSPORT - Mrs. Linda Adams Osborne, 75, passed away with her family by her side, on February 14, 2022 at Holston Valley Medical Center, Kingsport, Tennessee. Linda was born May 27, 1946 in the small town of Bonny Blue, St. Charles, Virginia, the 6th of 9 children born to J.T. and Lillian Gibbs Adams. Linda was a graduate of St. Charles High School and Mountain Empire Community College. Linda was a successful businesswoman and entrepreneur, owning several businesses, the most recent being Merle Norman Cosmetics in Kingsport, Tennessee.
In addition to her parents, Linda was preceded in death by two sisters, Dana Adams Bruns and Brenda Adams Burton, as well as two brothers, Tom Adams and Steve Adams. Linda is survived by her husband of 55 years, Don Osborne. She is also survived by her only daughter, Tara Osborne Bacon, and one grandson, Caleb Michael Bacon, both of Lake Norman, NC. Tara and Caleb were truly the light of her life. Additionally, Linda is survived by her sisters, Nola Adams Wheeler, June Adams Botelho and Pam Adams Morris, her brother Roger Adams, as well as many nieces and nephews.
Linda’s daughter Tara said it best, to know Linda was to love her. Full of spunk and personality, she never met a stranger and made all of those she came in contact with feel loved. Believing strongly in service to her community, state and country, Linda was active in politics and things that mattered deeply to her. She will be remembered for her wisdom and kindness, but more importantly for her love of her precious family.
The service to celebrate Linda’s life will be Friday, February 18, 2022 at 7:00pm at Dobson-Hamlett Funeral Home, 117 E. Charlemont Avenue, Kingsport, Tennessee.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Isabella Santos Foundation, 9935-D Rea Rd #275, Charlotte, NC 28277.
