KINGSPORT - Linda Osborne, 74, of Kingsport, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, November 13, 2021 at her home. Linda was a graduate of Dobyns Bennett High School. She was of the Christian faith. Linda was a homemaker and enjoyed singing karaoke.
Linda is survived by her husband of 53 years, Wiley Richard Osborne; three sons, Todd Osborne and wife Amy, Andy Osborne, and Matt Osborne and wife Carrie; one grandson, Nicholas Osborne; and her special dog, Kitt.
Graveside services will be conducted at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, November 17, 2021 at Mountain Home National Cemetery.
Please visit us at http://www.hamlettdobson.com to leave an on-line condolence for the family.
Hamlett Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport is serving the family of Linda Osborne.