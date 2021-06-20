KINGSPORT - Linda McNutt Buckles, 80, of Kingsport, TN went to be with the Lord on May 23, 2021. She was a member of Tri-Cities Baptist Church. She was a kind, loving wife, mother, and grandmother who loved to cook, make Christmas candy and can fresh vegetables for her friends and family.
She is preceded in death by her husband of 31 years, Augustus ‘Gus’ Buckles; mother, Ann McNutt; and father, Olin McNutt.
Those left to cherish her memory include her two sons, Mark and Brack Buckles; daughter-in-law, Cathleen Buckles; and three grandchildren, Rebekah, Kaleb, and Hannah Buckles. Also a brother, Ronald McNutt and many nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends on Friday, June 25, 2021 from 4:00 to 6:00pm at East Lawn Funeral Home.
A celebration of Linda’s life will follow at 6:00pm in the chapel.
Linda will be laid to rest beside her husband in a private ceremony.
Online condolences may be made to the Buckles family at www.eastlawnkingsport.com. East Lawn Funeral Home and Memorial Park has the honor of serving the Buckles family.