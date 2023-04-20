Born on December 14th, 1941, to Herbert and Emma Gilliam during the pre-World War II years in a rural setting of East Tennessee, in what is known as a part of the Bible Belt, in a small historic community called Guntown just outside of Rogersville. Linda lived a full life for eighty-one plus years, like the virtuous woman of Proverbs 31:10-31, taking care of the family home and raising three wonder and beautiful children.

In the role of a wife, she took care of me on a daily basis for these sixty-three years, in a heart to heart and hand to hand manner, living out the perfect plan for a marriage made in heaven (Genesis 2:24). I truly believe that God made love; because I found love when I fell for Linda. I was hers and she was mine, therefore love must be divine!

