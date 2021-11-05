KINGSPORT - Linda Louise (Fleenor) Griffin, age 73, of Kingsport, TN, passed away on Wednesday, November 3rd, 2021.
She was born and raised in Scott County, Va. She spent time in Bristol and Gate City then eventually settled in Kingsport. She loved being Nana Linda to her grandbabies.
Linda was preceded in death by her first husband, Gerald Fleenor; second husband, Eddie Griffin; parents, Bill and Gladis; and several siblings.
Left to cherish her memories are her son, Shawn Fleenor, and wife Kelly; daughter, Jessica Eldridge, and husband Drew; grandchildren, Campbell Owen, Blaklee Fleenor, McKenzy, and Taylor Eldridge; several siblings, and very special friends.
Services will be private for the family in the Mountains where she loved.
Trinity Memorial Centers Funeral Home (423-723-8177) is honored to serve the Griffin family.