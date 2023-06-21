CHURCH HILL – Linda Louise “Battle Axe” Ball, 66, passed away on Sunday, June 18, 2023, with her family by her side after an extended illness.

Linda was born on August 30, 1956, to her parents Tilman Bombailey, and Lily Jeanette Russell. She loved going camping on the river with her family. She loved being outdoors, fishing, and riding motorcycles. She always told the story of her first-time fishing, and how she caught five fish while smoking one cigarette. Her family was her everything, and she would do anything for them. Linda was a loving wife, mother, and sister, and she will live on in their hearts and memories forever.

