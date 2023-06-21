CHURCH HILL – Linda Louise “Battle Axe” Ball, 66, passed away on Sunday, June 18, 2023, with her family by her side after an extended illness.
Linda was born on August 30, 1956, to her parents Tilman Bombailey, and Lily Jeanette Russell. She loved going camping on the river with her family. She loved being outdoors, fishing, and riding motorcycles. She always told the story of her first-time fishing, and how she caught five fish while smoking one cigarette. Her family was her everything, and she would do anything for them. Linda was a loving wife, mother, and sister, and she will live on in their hearts and memories forever.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her sister, Retha Kaywood; brothers, Donald Bombailey, and Larry Bombailey; and two grandsons, Charles Scott Gillenwater, Jr. and Joshua Jarvis.
She is survived by her loving husband, Gene Ball; daughters, Nowatta Blackburn (Paul), and Crystal Wallen; son, Jimmy Wallen (Nikki); stepdaughter, Crystal Ball; stepsons, Shannon Ball (Crystal), and Brandon Ball; grandchildren, Waylon, Alex, Quintin, Jimmy, Abby, Sylvia, Stephen, and Brandon Shane; six great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews; as well as many dear friends and extended family members.
A visitation will be held from 11:00 – 1:00 on Friday, June 23, 2023, at Johnson-Arrowood Funeral Home with the funeral service to follow in the funeral home chapel. A graveside service will follow at the Glenwood Community Cemetery in Hiltons, VA. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.