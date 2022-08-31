KINGSPORT - Linda Lou Wilson, age 82, of Kingsport, TN, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, August 27th, 2022.
Linda was born in 1940 in Detroit, Michigan. She had four children, devoting her life to raising them by working multiple jobs so they could have good lives. She loved them unconditionally and dearly. Linda was very active in her kids' lives, school functions, and after-school activities. She also was very active in the community, volunteering her time as much as she could. After her children grew older, she went back to finish school and obtain her GED. Then went on to Wayne County Community College where she obtained her bachelor's degree at the age of 50 (she also had her kids teach her to drive and obtain her driver's license shortly after). Linda went on to work for the Department of Children Services as a Care Agent until her retirement. She was a devoted mother and grandmother, beyond measure, of a large and growing family.
After her daughter, Dorothy, passed away she moved to Kingsport, TN to live with her other daughter. She became a soldier of the Salvation Army Church. She continued her passion for volunteer work through the Salvation Army. Linda had Native American heritage and enjoyed learning about the culture, visiting reservations, pow-wows, learning the language, and listening to their music. Linda Lou was a very independent woman, a very caring, and fun-loving individual.
Linda loved Sci-Fi, especially the Star Trek series, and NCIS which she watched often. Her favorite music was old country (Conway Twitty) and gospel music.
She is preceded in death by her mother, Dorothy Zormeier (Colvin); father, Christ Zormeier; daughters, Dorothy Kenter, and Joanne Rodgers; brother, Jack Himes, Joseph Himes, Kenneth Zormeier; sisters, Jerry Jean Bundy, Wilma Colvin, Mary Ann (Annie) Bridwell, Joy Gill, Nancy Johnson.
Left to cherish her sweet memories are her daughter, Judy Navalta; son, Carl Rodgers; grandchildren; Lilly Williams, Mark Navalta, John Navalta, David Navalta, April Gouge, Ashley Lowery, James Kenter, Lisa Wells, Bradley Banks; great-grandchildren, Thomas Williams, Savannah Williams, Chelsea Navalta, Summer Williams, Emily Navalta, Hailey Navalta, Patricia Navalta, Makenzziee Navalta, Alice Navalta, Brooklyn Navalta, and Ariella Navalta, Violet Navalta, Autumn Peck, Houston Williams, Lance Peck, Alexis Lawson, Makala Navalta, Abigail Navalta, John Navalta Jr., Jujan Lowery, Jordan Lowery, and Ezekial Gouge; great-great-granddaughter, Nevaeh Williams; brothers, Charles Manke; sisters, Sharon Demankowski, Emma, Wilma, Cathy Walker, Helen Colvin, Hellen, Fran Thompson, Clara Ann Colvin-Fowler; several nieces, nephews, and great nieces and nephews.
Ms. Wilson will lie in repose in the chapel on Friday, September 2, 2022, at Trinity Memorial from 9:00 am to 4:00 pm, and on Saturday from 9:00 am to 4:00 pm. The funeral service will then follow with Captain Benny Carringer of the Salvation Army officiating. Casual dress and food will be provided after the service. Pallbearers will be Mark Navalta, David Navalta, John Navalta, James Kenter, Houston Williams, and Thomas Williams.
Trinity Memorial Centers Funeral Home (423-723-8177) is honored to serve the family.