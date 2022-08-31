KINGSPORT - Linda Lou Wilson, age 82, of Kingsport, TN, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, August 27th, 2022.

Linda was born in 1940 in Detroit, Michigan. She had four children, devoting her life to raising them by working multiple jobs so they could have good lives. She loved them unconditionally and dearly. Linda was very active in her kids' lives, school functions, and after-school activities. She also was very active in the community, volunteering her time as much as she could. After her children grew older, she went back to finish school and obtain her GED. Then went on to Wayne County Community College where she obtained her bachelor's degree at the age of 50 (she also had her kids teach her to drive and obtain her driver's license shortly after). Linda went on to work for the Department of Children Services as a Care Agent until her retirement. She was a devoted mother and grandmother, beyond measure, of a large and growing family.

