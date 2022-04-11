CHURCH HILL – Linda Lou Snodgrass Simpson, 73 of Church Hill, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, April 10, 2022 at her daughter’s residence following a brief illness.
The family will receive friends from 5-7 pm Tuesday, April 12, 2022 at Carter-Trent Funeral Home.
A graveside service will be conducted at 11 am Wednesday at Snodgrass Family Cemetery, Longs Bend Road, Rogersville, TN. Those wishing to attend are asked to meet at the cemetery at 10:45 am. Pallbearers will be Terry Christian, Devin Christian, Jake Sexton, Brylee Brice, Dalton Jones and Christian Gibson.
Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.cartertrent.com.
Carter-Trent Funeral Home, Church Hill is serving the Simpson family.