CHURCH HILL – Linda Lou Snodgrass Simpson, 73 of Church Hill, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, April 10, 2022 at her daughter’s residence following a brief illness. Born in Wise County, VA, she had lived most of her life in Hawkins County. Linda enjoyed quilting. She was a loving mother and mammie.
She was preceded in death by her parents, John Snodgrass, Sr. and Flora Gilley Snodgrass; sister, Judy Gail Snodgrass; brother-in-law, Larry Caldwell.
Linda is survived by her daughters, Melinda Christian (Nick) and Kimberly Jones (Terry); son, Jason Jones (Wendy); “special daughter”, Mitzi Morelock; grandchildren, Breanna Derrick, Nikki Sexton (Jake), Halie Head (Tim), Hannah Head (Christian) and Dalton Jones; great-grandchildren, Brylee Brice, Callie Brice, Alexus Nicely, Parker Nicely, Beau Horton, Luke Pauley, Bryce Sexton, Sawyer Gibson and Lane Pauley; sister, Betty Caldwell; brother, Clint Snodgrass (Rita); several nieces and nephews; best friend and cousin, Jeanie Gilley and friend, Teresa Mowell.
The family will receive friends from 5-7 pm Tuesday, April 12, 2022 at Carter-Trent Funeral Home.
A graveside service will be conducted at 11 am Wednesday at Snodgrass Family Cemetery, Longs Bend Road, Rogersville, TN. Those wishing to attend are asked to meet at the cemetery at 10:45 am. Pallbearers will be Terry Christian, Devin Christian, Jake Sexton, Brylee Brice, Dalton Jones and Christian Gibson.
Carter-Trent Funeral Home, Church Hill is serving the Simpson family.