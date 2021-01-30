WEBER CITY, VA - Linda Lee Porter, 76, of Weber City went where she wanted to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Saturday, January 23, 2021 at home in her daughter’s arms.
Linda’s victory is in Jesus. Salvation is free All you have to do is ask. God’s phone number Jeremiah 33:3 “Call unto me and I will answer the....”
Linda was born on October 30, 1944 to the late George Lee King and Ruby Mae Pierson King. She grew up in Weber City. Linda graduated two years early from Gate City High school and went on to work for the government under President Kennedy‘s administration. She worked as a secretary in the labor department in Washington D.C., further working in other agencies of the government. She was the first person you saw when coming to see the Secretary of Labor for the United States. After returning to Weber City, she went on to work for the Quillen, Carter, and Cane law firm being head secretary for Ezra Carter while also filling in for the other attorneys and judges in the firm. Her greatest accomplishment in life was her unmeasurable faith in her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. She loved to sing and write giving praise to her Lord her Heavenly Father Jehovah God.
Along with her parents she is preceded in death by her sister, Phyllis Peacher; and brothers, James “Jimmy” King and Glen King.
Linda leaves behind to carry her legacy her Angel here on earth her daughter, her world as she would say “my precious” Melinda; brother, Bill King; sisters, Patsy Roberts, Wren Rubis (Carl), and Betty Larkin; father of her daughter, Garvie Porter; along with several nieces and nephews.
A J.O.Y. (Jesus first, Others second, Yourself last) service will be held at 6:00 PM on Monday, February 1, 2021 at Scott County Funeral Home.
A private committal service will be held separate.
The family would like to express d special thank you to Robin Meade who helped to comfort Linda in the final weeks, along with Mike Doughtery, Terry Olinger, and April Winegar for their support on the final day. Also, the family would like to express gratitude to the many left unnamed for their love, support, and help throughout the years of Linda’s illness. There are too many names to list but the special ones will know who they are.
Special gratitude for the Doctor & staff at Roanoke Hospital that helped to get Linda home and thanks be to the Lord for answering her prayers her wish to be home with her daughter for her last day.
To express condolences to the family visit www.cartertrent.com.
Carter Trent/Scott County Funeral Home is serving the Porter Family.