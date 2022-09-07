Linda Lane Archer, age 76, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her loving family in the early hours of Saturday, September 3rd, 2022.
Linda was born in 1946 in Kingsport, TN. She was class of 1964 Dobyns Bennett. After attending ETSU she went on to have a distinguished 30-plus-year career with New York Life beginning as an agent that culminated in a high management position. She furthered her career by authoring a plan for Life and Estate planning for special needs individuals.
Linda cared deeply for the "least of these" mentioned throughout the Bible. This includes widows, orphans, and strangers in the area. Her love for all people was evidenced through dedicated service in ministry at Shades of Grace, a United Methodist Congregation. She served on the leadership team, led Bible study, and was often the first face seen as she joyfully greeted guests. She tirelessly served the Lord by helping others at the storefront church casually known as "God's Living Room."
She was preceded in death by her parents, Farley Clayton and Gladys Faye Lane; daughter, Lisa Eldridge.
Left to cherish her memories are her son, Anthony Archer and wife Amy; sisters, Deborah Lane Clarkson, Kim Lane Martin and husband Steve; granddaughters, Chelcee Green and husband Michael, and Molly Archer; great-grandchildren, Faylee Green, Trey Green, and Braylnn Carr; a multitude of nieces and nephews.
A visitation will be held on Friday, September 9th from 4:00 pm to 5:00 pm at Trinity Memorial Centers. Life Celebration will follow with Pastor Will Shewey officiating.
In lieu of flowers, donations would be appreciated for Shades of Grace (313 E. Sullivan St., Kingsport, TN 37660).
Trinity Memorial Centers Funeral Home (423-723-8177) is honored to serve the Archer family.