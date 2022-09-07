Linda Lane Archer, age 76, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her loving family in the early hours of Saturday, September 3rd, 2022.

Linda was born in 1946 in Kingsport, TN. She was class of 1964 Dobyns Bennett. After attending ETSU she went on to have a distinguished 30-plus-year career with New York Life beginning as an agent that culminated in a high management position. She furthered her career by authoring a plan for Life and Estate planning for special needs individuals.

