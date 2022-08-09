Linda L. Marshall Aug 9, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save KINGSPORT - Linda L. Marshall, 75, of Kingsport, went to be with the Lord Monday, August 8, 2022, at her residence surrounded by her loving family.Arrangements will be announced by Oak Hill Funeral & Cremation Services.Try the Kingsport Times News app today. Download here from Google Play and the App Store.Recommended Videos Trending Recipe Video Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Cremation Kingsport Funeral Hill Linda L. Marshall Oak Recommended for you