KINGSPORT - Linda L. Marshall, 75, of Kingsport, went to be with the Lord Monday, August 8, 2022, at her residence surrounded by her loving family.

The family will receive friends Saturday, August 13, 2022, from 1:00-2:45 pm in the funeral home chapel.

Try the Kingsport Times News app today. Download here from Google Play and the App Store.

Recommended Videos

Trending Recipe Video