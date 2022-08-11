Linda L. Marshall Aug 11, 2022 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save KINGSPORT - Linda L. Marshall, 75, of Kingsport, went to be with the Lord Monday, August 8, 2022, at her residence surrounded by her loving family.The family will receive friends Saturday, August 13, 2022, from 1:00-2:45 pm in the funeral home chapel.A Celebration of Life Service will begin at 3:00 pm with Pastor Paul Warrick officiating.The family extends their sincere gratitude to the medical staff at Johnson City Medical Center for their compassionate care of Linda.To share memories and condolences with the family please visit www.oakhillfh.comThe care of Linda L. Marshall and her family has been entrusted to the staff of Oak Hill Funeral & Cremation Services.Try the Kingsport Times News app today. Download here from Google Play and the App Store.Recommended Videos Trending Recipe Video Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Linda L. Marshall Care Work Worship Christianity Staff Gratitude Johnson City Kingsport Cremation Recommended for you