KINGSPORT - Linda L. Marshall, 75, of Kingsport, went to be with the Lord Monday, August 8, 2022, at her residence surrounded by her loving family.
She was born December 7, 1946, in Cleveland, VA to the late Lacy and Nellie Rasnake Barton.
Linda was an amazing and loving daughter, wife, mother, grandmother and sister.
She was a committed Christian, a fervent “prayer warrior” and member of Higher Ground Baptist Church.
Linda was an avid Dobyns-Bennett sports fan and enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren.
She retired as a Day Care worker from First Broad Street United Methodist Church.
Those left to cherish Linda’s memory are her husband, Blackie Marshall; children, Tim Marshall and wife, Cena, Amanda Lockhart and husband, Mark; grandchildren, Nick Marshall, Madison Wolfe and husband, Michael, Riley Lockhart, Daisy Lockhart and Cooper Lockhart; siblings, Don Barton, Carroll Rasnake, twin sister, Brenda Bush, Sandy Campbell and husband, Scotty and Rick Barton; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins also survive.
The family will receive friends Saturday, August 13, 2022, from 1:00-2:45 pm in the funeral home chapel.
A Celebration of Life Service will begin at 3:00 pm with Pastor Paul Warrick officiating.
The family extends their sincere gratitude to the medical staff at Johnson City Medical Center for their compassionate care of Linda.
To share memories and condolences with the family please visit www.oakhillfh.com
The care of Linda L. Marshall and her family has been entrusted to the staff of Oak Hill Funeral & Cremation Services.
