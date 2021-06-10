KINGSPORT - Linda Ketron, age 70, of Kingsport, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, June 6, 2021 at Holston Valley Medical Center.
She was preceded in death by her son, Randy Huckaby; father, Ray Ketron; and mother, Maggie VanZant.
She is survived by her daughters, April Berry and Angela Bradley; several grandchildren; sister, Carol Collins; long-time partner, Charles Davis and lifetime best friend, Kat Sutherland.
The family will receive friends from 1:00 pm – 2:00 pm on Saturday, June 12, 2021 at Carter-Trent Funeral Home in Kingsport. Interment will follow at Vermont UMC Cemetery in Bloomingdale with Pastor Don Brown officiating.
