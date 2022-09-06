DRYDEN, VA - Linda Kay Huff, age 73 passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by her family. She was born in Wise County, the daughter of the late Thomas (TR) Richmond Davidson and Wanda Virginia Wells Davidson. She was a homemaker and worked as an LPN for Norton Community Hospital. She loved to cook, sew, attend church and loved her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. She was a member of Deep Spring Baptist Church of Dryden, VA.

She is preceded in death by her sisters. Bobbie Burton, Tommie Harding. Brother TR (PeeGib) Davidson.

