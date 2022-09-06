DRYDEN, VA - Linda Kay Huff, age 73 passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by her family. She was born in Wise County, the daughter of the late Thomas (TR) Richmond Davidson and Wanda Virginia Wells Davidson. She was a homemaker and worked as an LPN for Norton Community Hospital. She loved to cook, sew, attend church and loved her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. She was a member of Deep Spring Baptist Church of Dryden, VA.
She is preceded in death by her sisters. Bobbie Burton, Tommie Harding. Brother TR (PeeGib) Davidson.
She is survived by her loving husband of 52 years, Robert Huff of Dryden, VA., daughter Karen Sexton and husband JR. of Dryden, VA, son Michael Huff and wife Vickie of Pennington Gap, VA, daughter Michelle Miller and husband Paul of Big Stone Gap, VA. Grandchildren; Toni Couch and husband Roy, Wise, VA, Tanner Sexton and wife Aimee Dryden, VA, Neil Huff and wife Kaitlyn, Pennington Gap, VA, Alex Sexton, Dryden, VA, Bryce Miller, Big Stone Gap, VA. Great-grandchildren; Amelia Couch, Henley Huff, and Hallie Sexton who is coming soon.
Sister; Dorothy Qualls and husband Jimmy of Big Stone Gap, VA, numerous nieces, nephews and a host of friends. A special thank you to Anita Phillips and Stephanie Hamilton for all your help and taking such good care of mom. Family will receive friends on Wednesday, September 7, from 5 until 7:00 pm at Sturgill Funeral Home. Funeral service will follow with Pastor Rick Phillips officiating. A special song will be by her daughter Karen and son-in-law JR. Graveside service will be at 11:00 am on Thursday at Powell Valley Cemetery in Dryden, VA. Those wanting to go in procession are asked to meet at the funeral home by 10:30 am Thursday morning.
Pallbearers will be, Neil Huff, Alex Sexton, Bryce Miller, Tanner Sexton, JR. Sexton and Paul Miller III. Online condolences and guest book are available at www.sturgillfuneralhome.com. Mullins-Sturgill Funeral Home of Pennington Gap is in charge of the arrangements.