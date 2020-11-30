Proverbs 3:5 – 6 Trust in the Lord with all you heart and lean not to your own understanding. In all ways acknowledge Him and He shall direct your path.
KINGSPORT - Linda K. Francisco Freeman, of Kingsport, passed away early Monday, November 30, 2020. She was born and raised in Church Hill, TN the daughter of the late Wilbur and Ina Francisco. Linda lived in Kingsport most of her adult life and was a tireless volunteer and advocate for Funfest, Downtown Kingsport and the Netherland Inn Association. The two loves of Linda's life were her husband Mike, whom she married in 1971 and her son Todd. Linda brought great joy, fun and laughter to all that knew her. Her love and caring for others were abundant and shared unconditionally. She loved the beach and all the great times she shared with family and friends. Anytime, on vacation, at home, or a gathering, she had a smile on her face and a positive attitude about life. An avid fan of DB football, Linda attended all the games as long as her health permitted. She was so very proud for her son Todd to be an announcer for their games. Those left behind for her now are her husband, Mike Freeman; son, Todd Freeman; brother, Benny Francisco and wife Anna Ruth; sisters, Ann Duncan, Betty Creasy and Peggy Jones; sister-in-law, Nada Fisher and husband Merrill; special nieces, Anita Kirby of McMinnville, TN and Barbara Joe Pruitt of Portsmouth, VA; along with a host of nephews, nieces, cousins, grands, and great grands. We want to thank everyone for their love and support this past year. Linda's wish was to be cremated. Due to Covid 19 restrictions, a celebration of Life service will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.cartertrent.com. Carter-Trent Funeral Home downtown Kingsport is serving the Freeman family.