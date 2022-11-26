DUFFIELD, VA - Linda Kay Bowen, 75, Duffield, VA passed away, Wednesday, November 23, 2022, at her residence.

Linda was born in Scott County, VA on January 23, 1947, and was the daughter of the late Rev. Patrick K. and Edna (Carter) Bishop.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Kingsport Times News app today.

Recommended Videos

Trending Recipe Video

Recommended for you