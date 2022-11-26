DUFFIELD, VA - Linda Kay Bowen, 75, Duffield, VA passed away, Wednesday, November 23, 2022, at her residence.
Linda was born in Scott County, VA on January 23, 1947, and was the daughter of the late Rev. Patrick K. and Edna (Carter) Bishop.
She was well known in the Duffield community and was a former member of the Mabe Quartet for many years.
In addition to her parents, her husband, Aaron Allen Bowen, and brothers, Earl and Don Bishop preceded her in death.
Surviving is her son, Timothy Allen Bowen, grandson, Alexander “Alex” Bowen, and Alyssia Stapleton; great grandson, Lucas Snyder, brother, Jimmy (Loretta) Bishop, brothers-in-law, Ron (Wanda) Bowen and Cecil (Margaret) Bowen, her caregiver and special friend, Kim Townsend, several lifelong friends, Wanda Bishop, Beulah Bishop, Kyoline Tippett, Phyllis Wallen, and Shirley Duncan, along with several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 4-8 p.m., Sunday, November 27, 2022, at the Gate City Funeral Home, and other times at the residence. Funeral services will be conducted at 8:00 p.m., in the Gene Falin Memorial Chapel of the funeral home with Rev. Joe Townsend and Rev. Vernon McDavid officiating.
Graveside services will be conducted at 1:00 p.m., Monday, November 28, 2022, at the Bishop Family Cemetery, Enlist Drive, Duffield, VA. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
Family and friends are asked to meet at Gate City Funeral Home at 12:00 p.m., Monday to go in procession to the graveside service.
An online guest register is available for the Bowen family at www.gatecityfunerals.com.
Gate City Funeral Home is honored to be serving the family of Linda Kay Bowen.
