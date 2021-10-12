KINGSPORT - Linda Joy Wolfe McCloud, 66, of Kingsport, departed this life on Saturday, October 9, 2021, with her family by her side.
Linda was born in Kingsport on Mother’s Day, May 8, 1955, to the late Odell Dewey Wolfe and Beatrice Willis Wolfe. She was a 1973 graduate of Ketron High School and a 1978 graduate of the University of Tennessee. After graduation, she was employed by the Sullivan County School System for over 30 years, first as a teacher at Sullivan North High School then moved to central office as the Nutrition Supervisor. Linda was extremely passionate and dedicated to her work. She enjoyed sewing, flowers, cooking, working in her vegetable garden and searching family ancestry. Following her retirement, she adopted her four-legged love, a mini dachshund, Mia.
In addition to her father, Linda was preceded in death by her baby sister, Terina Diane Wolfe and her maternal and paternal grandparents.
Left to cherish Linda’s memory are her mother, Beatrice Willis Wolfe (Bill Carter); husband of 29 years, Michael McCloud; children, Christa Shannon (Casey), Dustin McCloud and Steven McCloud; sister, Donna Federico; brothers, Doyle Wolfe (Kim), Larry Wolfe (Rebecca Hurley Cleek) and Joe Wolfe (Erin); several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
The family will receive friends from 4:00 – 6:00 pm, Thursday, October 14, 2021, in the chapel of Oak Hill Funeral and Cremation Services.
A Celebration of Linda’s life will begin at 6:00 pm, with Brother Mark Douglas officiating.
The family would like to express their extreme gratitude to the nursing staff of ICU3, Bristol Regional Medical Center, for the care and compassion provided to both Linda and the family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Linda’s honor may be made to the Bancroft Chapel Bible Camp, Linda Joy McCloud Scholarship Fund by visiting bancroftgospelministry.org, Bancroft Bible Camp Facebook or by calling (423) 288-4532.
The care of Linda Joy Wolfe McCloud and her family has been entrusted to the staff of Oak Hill Funeral and Cremation Services.