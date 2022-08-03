Linda Johnson Aug 3, 2022 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save KINGSPORT - Linda Johnson, 86, of Kingsport, passed away, Monday, August 1, 2022.Arrangements will be announced by Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport.Please visit www.hamlettdobson.com to leave an online condolence for the family.Try the Kingsport Times News app today. Download here from Google Play and the App Store.Recommended Videos Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Kingsport Funeral Home Linda Johnson Condolence Arrangement Pass Away Recommended for you Trending Recipe Video