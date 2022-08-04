Linda Johnson, age 86, lost her battle with Parkinson’s, Monday, August 1, 2022, and was escorted into Heaven. She was a graduate of Dobyns-Bennett High School, class of 1953, and Carson-Newman College. Linda was a lifelong member of First Baptist Church, except for years in New Jersey with her husband, where she worked at Rowan University. Upon retiring, she and Hal returned to Kingsport to help with the care of her parents and mother-in-law. She volunteered for many years at the information desk at Holston Valley Hospital and the office of First Baptist Church. The priorities of her life were God, husband, children, and church, in that order. She loved reading, especially the Bible.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Clarence and Allie Bryan and sister-in-law, Shirley Bryan.
Linda is survived by her husband, Hal Johnson; children, Chris Saggiomo, Colton Johnson, Robert Webb, Rachel Johnson, Terri Mitchell; twelve grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; siblings, Gene Bryan and wife Ann, Clark Bryan and Mick Bryan; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
The family will receive friends from 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Sunday, August 7, 2022, at First Baptist Church main sanctuary. The funeral service will follow follow at 3:30 p.m. with Dr. Marvin Cameron officiating. Music will be provided by Susan Hoover.
Graveside services will be at 10 a.m. on Monday, August 8, 2022, at Oak Hill Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to First Baptist Church, 200 W Church Cir, Kingsport, TN 37660.