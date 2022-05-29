KINGSPORT - Linda Joan Turner, 75, of Kingsport, went to be with the Lord Friday, May 27, 2022, at Holston Valley Medical Center.
She was born May 15, 1947, in Big Stone Gap, VA to the late Wiley and Lula Peak.
Linda was a loving and amazing mother who enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.
She was a very giving lady who never met a stranger. Linda enjoyed gardening and working in her flowers.
She retired from Holston Valley Medical Center following seventeen years of service.
In addition to her parents, Linda was preceded in death by her daughter, Melissa Quillen; son, Ronald Quillen; sister, Carolyn “Crick” Hensley.
Those left to cherish her memory are her children, Travis Quillen (Robbyn) and Marie Head (Chad); five grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; siblings, Chuck Laney, Ronnie Laney, Butch Laney, Christopher Laney, Judy Nickels, Phyllis Sexton, Connie Kelly and Betty Cantrell; daughter-in-law, Sherrie Quillen; life-long best friend, Vicky Winegar; her beloved cat, Harley; several nieces, nephews and cousins also survive.
The family will receive friends Wednesday, June 1, 2022, from 1:00-2:00 pm in the funeral home chapel.
A Celebration of Life Service will begin at 2:00 pm with Pastor Chad Roberts officiating.
The Entombment Service will follow at 3:00 pm in Mausoleum IV at Oak Hill Memorial Park.
To share memories and condolences with the family please visit www.oakhillfh.com
