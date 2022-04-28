KINGSPORT - Linda Jo Medlin, 77 of Kingsport, TN, passed away peacefully at home on Monday April 25, 2022. A native of Kingsport, Linda worked for Eastman Chemical Co. as a graphic artist, and then in Public Relations. She enjoyed her friends, classic cars, and car clubs. She had a huge love of animals and her pets. Linda was an outgoing and loving soul that always had a smile and a kind word for others. Her spirit was a light to the world. She will be missed by many family and friends. She is preceded by both her parents, Kenneth and Willie Culbertson; her sister, Judy Left to cherish her memories are her husband, Wayne Medlin; son, Dale McLean and his wife Michele; stepsons, Gary Medlin and his wife Beth and Danny Medlin and his wife Carla; grandchildren, Ella McLean and Evan McLean, Meghan Mosley, Matt Medlin, Cody Medlin and Jessie Medlin; and three great grandchildren.
A celebration of Life will be held Saturday, April 30th at 2pm at Grace Christian Church in Kingsport, TN by pastor Ed Clevinger.
In lieu of flowers, the family would ask that you perform some random acts of kindness towards others in her memory.
The family would also like to recognize Leilani Cantrell for providing Linda excellent care and friendship.
1 Peter 4:8. Above all, love each other deeply, because love covers a multitude of sins.
