RICHMOND, VA - Linda Jane (Ramsey) Hall, 72, formerly of Gate City, Va., passed away December 14, 2021, in St. Mary's Hospital in Richmond, Va. She was born in Norton, Va. on July 25, 1949, to the late William H. and Beulah M. Ramsey. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Barbara Kay Ramsey.
Linda was a 1967 graduate of Dungannon High School. She was a loving and devoted mother, grandmother, sister, and friend. She was an avid reader and pun aficionado with an infectious laugh and impressive wit. She selflessly devoted herself to others whether volunteering in the schools, sewing homemade costumes for her children, doting on her beloved dogs, or feeding every stray animal that crossed her path.
Linda is survived by her children Heather Mahmoud (Mazin) of Richmond, Va. and Matthew Hall (Zeynep) of Richmond, Va.; sisters Karen Rose (Mike) of Blountville, Tenn., Rita Adrian of Palm Harbor, Fla., and Debra Taylor (John) of Birmingham, Ala.; brothers Geddes Ramsey (Judith) of Sevierville, Tenn. and John Ramsey (Wanda) of Blountville, Tenn.; grandchildren Sophia and Kamal Mahmoud; several nieces and nephews; several great-nieces and great-nephews.
Interment will be private.
