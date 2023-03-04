KINGSPORT - Linda Jane Feagins, 78, of Kingsport, passed away Thursday, March 2, 2023, at her residence.
She was born November 5, 1944, in Sullivan County, TN to the late Pete and Letha Feagins.
Linda graduated from Sullivan West High School and received her Master’s Degree in Education from E.T.S.U.
Linda had a variety of careers ending with retirement from Fingerhut Corporation.
She was a member of St. Dominic’s Catholic Church.
Linda loved animals, especially her cats, Peaches and Bloom.
In addition to her parents, Linda was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, John and Hiley Wright; paternal grandmother, Cornelius Feagins.
Those left to cherish Linda’s memory are her sister, Rosemary Corbett and husband, Tom; aunt, Betty Jobe; cousin, Teresa McCamis; niece, Erica Swedin; nephew, Taylor Corbett (Aimee); great-nieces, Brooke Swedin and Bryn Corbett; great-nephews, Barrett Swedin and Witten Corbett; special friends, Mary and Allison Caldwell.
A Celebration of Life Service will be conducted at a later date.
The family extends their sincere gratitude to Visiting Angels for their care for many years and to Amedysis Hospice for their kind and comforting care.
Memorials may be made to the Sullivan County Humane Society, P.O. Box 922, Kingsport, TN 37662.