KINGSPORT - Linda Jane Feagins, 78, of Kingsport, passed away Thursday, March 2, 2023, at her residence.

She was born November 5, 1944, in Sullivan County, TN to the late Pete and Letha Feagins.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Tags

LATEST VIDEOS


Recommended for you