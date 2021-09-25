KINGSPORT - Linda Jane Asbury, 80, of Kingsport went to be with the Lord on Thursday, September 23, 2021. Linda was the daughter of the late Mollie Lynch and James Edgar Click.
Linda loved spending time with her faithful companion Jackie, her dog. She had exquisite penmanship and she loved to crochet, making her own creations. Linda will be dearly missed. Linda was preceded in death by her husband, Vernon Asbury; two brothers, James and Daniel; brother-in-law, Gary Kilgore.
Those left to cherish her memory are brother, John D. Click (Mary); sister, Reba Kilgore; very special niece, Sarah K. Hutchins (Chucky); great-nephew, Jordan Terry; and many relatives and friends.
Graveside services will be conducted, Tuesday, September 28, 2021 at 2pm, at East Lawn Memorial Park, with Rev. Melburn Farmer officiating. Those attending graveside services are asked to assemble at the cemetery by 1:45pm.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Gospel Fellowship Church, 722 Virgil Lane, Kingsport, TN 37665.
Please visit www.hamlettdobson.com to leave an online condolence for the Asbury family.