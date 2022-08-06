Linda Hope Noe Aug 6, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save KINGSPORT - Linda Hope Noe, 76, of Kingsport, passed away August 3, 2022 at The Wexford House.Graveside services will be conducted Sunday, August 7, 2022 at 5:00 p.m. at Liberty Hill Cemetery in the Mt. Carmel community.Please visit www.hamlettdobson.com to leave an online condolence for the family.Try the Kingsport Times News app today. Download here from Google Play and the App Store.Recommended Videos Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Graveside Kingsport Cemetery Service Linda Hope Noe Community Condolence Recommended for you Trending Recipe Video