KINGSPORT - Linda Hope Noe, 76, of Kingsport, passed away August 3, 2022 at The Wexford House.

Graveside services will be conducted Sunday, August 7, 2022 at 5:00 p.m. at Liberty Hill Cemetery in the Mt. Carmel community.

